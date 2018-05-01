WRJB’s Bobby Flash Melton is Camden Chronicle 2018 Reader’s Choice for Best Radio Personality



WRJB’s Bobby Flash Melton has been named the Camden Chronicle 2018 Reader’s Choice for Best Radio Personality.

Flash Melton is the Voice of the Camden Lions and has called many important football, basketball, baseball, and softball games since the 1980’s.

But Melton’s experience goes beyond this as he has been in radio since 1971, when he was a high school junior who got his start as a disc jockey at WFWL in Camden.

Flash may be known for sports, but interviews are another area where he shines at.

Melton has interviewed deceased Tennessee Titan Pro Bowl Quarterback Steve McNair, former Vice-President Al Gore, and a long list of Country Music Legends including Larry Gatlin and Darryl Worley.

Flash Melton also plays a big role in community involvement with organizations like the Dixie in Huntingdon and the Second Harvest Food Bank.

Regarding the Dixie, Melton is the host of the weekly show, Spotlight on The Dixie, which airs Wednesdays at 10 AM on WRJB 95.9.

We here at WRJB Radio congratulate Bobby Flash Melton on another well-earned Readers Choice Award for Radio Personality of the Year.