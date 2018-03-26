WRJB Radio/Camden Chronicle Candidate Debate Forum Thursday March 29th at 6 on 95.9

The WRJB Radio/Camden Chronicle Candidate Debate Forum will be Thursday at 6 from Briarwood School in Camden on 95.9.

Retired Attorney General Judge Paul Summers will moderate the debates that will include candidates vying for the positions of County Mayor and Circuit Court Clerk.

County Mayoral Candidates Tony Brewer, Brett Lashlee, and Randy Shannon will participate in the debate, while Circuit Court Clerk candidates David Johnson, Emily Hatcher Olds, and Incumbent Sam Rainwaters will debate their strong points Thursday at 6.

