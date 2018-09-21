Weekend at the Carroll County Fair

Friday is Go Cart Race Night at the Carroll County Fair in Huntingdon.

A $10 admission covers everything including rides and the Go Cart Race, which begins at 7 this evening from the Civic Center in Huntingdon.

Friday night is more known for High School Football but there’s still plenty going on at the Carroll County Fair as gates open at 5 and rides start at 6 this evening.

Saturday is Truck Pull Day at the Carroll County Fair with a $12 admission that includes rides and the truck pull. The USA Pullers and Tractor Pull Event is at 7 Saturday night and there will also be a Dog Show at 2PM with a $5 entry fee per pet.

The Baby Show will be bright and early Saturday morning at 10AM at the Carroll Counrty Fair with a $5 entry fee.

There are two nights remaining at the Carroll County Fair at the Fairgrounds in Huntingdon.

The Benton County Fair will begin this upcoming Monday September 24th at the Fairgrounds in Camden and will run through Saturday September 29th.