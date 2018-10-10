Wednesday United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction on Magic Valley 95.9

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction is in the middle of its first week and will begin this afternoon from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9.

For the next three weeks, you’ll have a chance to bid on a wide variety of items from Benton County residents at the Camden First United Methodist Church.

You can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Auction items will also be up for viewing throughout the day before the auction even starts in the afternoons.

Today’s auctioneers are WRJB Radio Personality Flash Melton, Keith Arnold, and Brandi Seaton.

The Friends of United Way will bring today’s lunch at 11AM for $7 at the Camden First United Methodist Church where food is expected to go quick. Today’s meal is Chicken and Dumplins, green beans, creamed potatoes, slaw, and Lakeshore rolls.

Thursday’s auctioneers include Benton County Mayor Brett Lashlee, Wanda Malin, Chase Jordan, and Katelyn Spivey.

Missionary Grove Baptist Church will supply Thursday’s lunch.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction will every weekday from now 1-5 until Friday October 26th on WRJB 95.9.