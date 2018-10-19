Warm Up With Chili For Lunch At The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction

Chili at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction is a perfect way to warm up from 11-1 today.

The Camden Church of Christ is offering lunch with chili, pimento cheese sandwiches, dessert and a drink for $7 at this time.

Once the auction starts from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9, your Friday auctioneers include Pastor Carey Womack, Randy Shannon, Camden High School Principal Shawn McDowell, and Matt Greer.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.



The Camden First United Methodist Church will provide a home cooked meal in their own backyard Monday as soup and cornbread, a dessert, and a drink will be available from 11-1 for $7 next week.

To get your jumpstarted on next week, the Monday auctioneers are Trey Smith, Kisha Haynes, Andrew Jones, and Mary Lou Marks.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues every weekday through Friday October 26th from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.