Veterans Day Observed Today in Benton County

Veterans Day will be observed today in Benton County, and this means some local businesses will be closed in honor of those who have served in the military and protected our country.

Virtually all local banks including Apex Bank of Camden, Carroll Bank and Trust, and First Bank will all be closed today for Veterans Day.

The Benton County Courthouse and local post offices will also take the day off in observance of Veterans Day.

City Halls in Camden, Big Sandy, and all across West and Middle Tennessee will not be open for business on this day of honoring the men and women in the military, and those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our freedom.

Sunday was officially Veterans Day, though Camden, Hollow Rock-Bruceton, and other local schools celebrated this federal holiday last week with programs and assemblies.

We here at WRJB Radio wish the community and those in the military a Happy Veterans Day!