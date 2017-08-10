Upcoming Meetings in Benton County

The Camden City Board meets Monday August 14th in City Hall.

The Big Sandy Mayor and the Board of Alderman will meet Tuesday August 15th at 6 in City Hall.

The Benton-Decatur County Special Sewer District Meeting will be Friday August 18th at 8:30 AM at the North Utility District.

The Benton County Commission will meet Monday August 21st at 6 in the Courthouse. This meeting will be broadcast at 6 on The Catfish 99.7 FM.

The Benton County Agriculture Extension Committee will meet Friday August 25th at the UT Extension Office in Camden.