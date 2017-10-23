United Way Raises Estimated 65K For Good Neighbor Radio Auction

The 16th Annual United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction finished up Friday after three weeks of positive community support.

The event was held at the First United Methodist Church in Camden where daily crowds browsed through items that were donated locally.

Auctioneers/Local Celebrities also broadcast the Good Neighbor Radio Auction throughout the course of three weeks on WRJB 95.9.

I talked with United Way of Benton and Humphreys County CEO Jo Jones about this year’s raised estimated amount at the annual event.