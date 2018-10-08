United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction Kicks Off Today on WRJB 95.9

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction kicks off today and can be heard every weekday the next 3 weeks from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.

The auction will be held live from the Camden First United Methodist Church with local “celebrities” playing the role of auctioneers on the radio Monday-Friday.

Hosts for today’s United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction are veteran auctioneers Steve Whitworth and Richard Wright.

Lunch will also begin every morning at 11 during the auction with a cost of $7 per meal which includes a dessert and drink. Monday’s lunch is brought to you by Crossroads Baptist Church and includes white beans, cornbread, and slaw.

Tuesday’s auctioneers are Benton County Chamber Director Jenna Cole-Wilson, Jeremy Poole, David Hampton, and Ryan Hall. Country and Western brings the lunch at Tuesday’s Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction begins today and will run through Friday October 26th and can be heard every day from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9, and this auction will take place at the Camden First United Methodist Church.