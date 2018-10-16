United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction in Full Swing on WRJB 95.9

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction is in full swing from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9 this afternoon.

The Friends of the Library and Gary Jones are offering BBQ and all the fixins’ with dessert and a drink for a $7 lunch from 11-1 today at the Camden First United Methodist Church.

Today’s auctioneers include Kim Hudson, Chelsea Presson, Leah Webb, and Tyler Presson.

Auction items will be on display before the auction begins at 1, and once the fun starts, you can call 468-4306 or 468-4294 to bid on items.

New Beginnings Church will provide lunch Wednesday with hot dogs, chlli dogs, slaw dogs, and chips, along with a dessert and drink from 11-1.

Wednesday’s auctioneers include Benton County School Director Mark Florence, Heather Deckard Smith, Justin Hargrove, and Amanda Paschall.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues every weekday through Friday October 26th on Magic Valley 95.9.