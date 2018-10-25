United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction Down To Two Days

And then there were two, two days left at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.

Today’s auctioneers include Jerold Johnson, Michele Wright, David Thomas, and Brent Smith.

Camden Healthcare and Rehab will present lunch today from 11-1 for $7 with Chicken and Dressing, Vegetables, Rolls, Dessert, and a Drink.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.



On Friday, long term items will come to an end in the auction finale that afternoon. The final auction will also feature the auctioneers who kicked off the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction three weeks ago in Steve Whitworth and Richard Wright.

Friday’s lunch is provided by the Friends of Benton County United Way and Cowell’s Chapel United Methodist Church featuring Ribeye Steak Sandwiches, BBQ Bologna Sandwiches, Chips, Dessert, and a Drink for $7 from 11-1.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues through this Friday every day from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.