United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction Concludes Today

Today marks the final edition of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

The auctioneers who kicked off the event three weeks ago, Steve Whitworth and Richard Wright, will be your final auctioneers from 1-5 this afternoon on Magic Valley 95.9.

Long-term items that you’ve been waiting weeks to get your hands on will be auctioned off today on the last day of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

One final big lunch will be served by the Friends of Benton County United Way and the Cowell’s Chapel United Methodist Church.

Ribeye Steak Sandwiches, BBQ Bologna Sandwiches, Chips, Dessert, and a Drink will be available for $7 from 11-1.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction wraps up this afternoon from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9.