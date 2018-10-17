United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction At The Halfway Mark

United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction At The Halfway Markon October 17, 2018
Hard to believe it, but we’re halfway through the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.
Today’s radio auction is from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9 and its auctioneers are Benton County School Director Mark Florence, Heather Deckard Smith, Justin Hargrove, and Amanda Paschall.
Lunch will be from 11-1 for $7 from New Beginnings Church and includes hot dogs, chili dogs, slaw dogs, chips, dessert, and a drink.
Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.
Thursday’s auction lunch is provided by the Camden First Baptist Church with a Taco Bar for $7. Thursday auctioneers include Jean Chandler, Marko Winters, Joey Cooper, and Robert Hudson.
The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues every weekday through Friday October 26th from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.