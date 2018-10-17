United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction At The Halfway Mark

Hard to believe it, but we’re halfway through the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Today’s radio auction is from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9 and its auctioneers are Benton County School Director Mark Florence, Heather Deckard Smith, Justin Hargrove, and Amanda Paschall.

Lunch will be from 11-1 for $7 from New Beginnings Church and includes hot dogs, chili dogs, slaw dogs, chips, dessert, and a drink.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Thursday’s auction lunch is provided by the Camden First Baptist Church with a Taco Bar for $7. Thursday auctioneers include Jean Chandler, Marko Winters, Joey Cooper, and Robert Hudson.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues every weekday through Friday October 26th from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.