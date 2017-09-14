Unemployment in Benton County Decreases

Benton County’s unemployment rate decreased for the month of July to 6.0 percent.

Benton County’s unemployment rate dropped 0.1 percent from 6.1 in June as the county contains 400 unemployed citizens compared to 6,280 employed workers.

Carroll County’s unemployment rate remained stable at 5.7 percent, and Henry County was also unchanged at 4.8 percent.

Humphreys County was also unchanged in unemployment at 4.8 percent.



Weakley County had the biggest change with a 1.8 percent increase in unemployment to a total of 7.4 percent. Weakley County now has the highest unemployment rate in the state of Tennessee.

Decatur County’s unemployment increased 0.1 percent to 5.3 and Henderson County also increased to 5.4 percent.

Workforce Innovation and opportunity Act Area 12, which contains Benton, Carroll, Henry, and Weakley counties, had a 0.2 percent increase in unemployment to 5.4 percent.