Unemployment in Benton County Decreases For November

Benton County saw a significant decrease in unemployment for the month of November.

Unemployment in Benton County was 4.2 percent in November with a 0.9 percent decrease from October.

There are currently 290 unemployed Benton Countians compared to 6,520 workers inside the county.

There was also a decrease in unemployment for all surrounding counties in Middle and West Tennessee.



Carroll County had a November unemployment rate of 4.6 percent with a decrease of 0.8 percent unemployment from the previous month.

Unemployment in Decatur County had a 0.6 percent decrease to 4.2 percent in unemployment, while Henry County had 3.9 percent unemployment with a decrease of 0.8 percent unemployment from October.

Humphreys County had another decrease in unemployment of 0.3 percent to its November number of 3.7 percent.

Credit to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for these statistics.