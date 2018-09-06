Unemployment in Benton and Carroll Counties Increases

Unemployment in Benton and Carroll Counties has increased for the month of July.

Benton County unemployment rose 0.2 percent to 5.8 percent with 400 people jobless, an increase from 5.6 percent back in June. There are currently 6,480 employed Benton Countians.

Meanwhile, Carroll County ranks among the top ten counties for highest unemployment in the state at number nine with 6.2 percent unemployment. This is up 0.4 percent unemployment from 5.8 percent just a month ago.

Henry County also saw a slide in unemployment numbers with a 0.1 increase in unemployment to 4.8 in the month of July.

Despite a local trend in higher unemployment, Humphreys County bucked this notion with a 0.3 decrease in unemployment to 4.6 percent in the latest statewide numbers.

As school is back in session with potentially more student workers and jobs available, unemployment may have a decrease in the coming months.

Credit to the Tennessee Department of Labor and Workforce Development for statistics in this story.