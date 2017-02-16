TWRA OFFERS FREE HUNTER EDUCATION CLASSES AT CHS

TWRA is offering a free Hunter Education Class in March for anyone interested in obtaining a hunting license in Tennessee. The class is free to attend, but participants must be at least 9 years old.

The class will be taught at Camden Central High School on March 13-14 and 16-17, from 6-9pm each session. In order to earn a class certificate of completion, participants must attend all four sessions and compete lecture, live fire, and the final exam.

For more information or to reserve a spot in the class, contact TWRA at 731-593-3741,

731-423-5725, or 800-372-3928. Preregistration is not required to attend.