Two New Camden Police Cars Nearly Ready For Road

The Camden Police Department now has two new police vehicles that are almost ready to hit the road.

At Monday night’s Camden City Board meeting in City Hall, these police cars ended up costing the city a combined $1,950 more than what was originally expected. Because of the increased amount, the city had to approve the new financial measure which then passed unanimously by Mayor Roger Pafford and the Camden City Board.

These police cars were paid for mainly by a USDA grant worth $24,000, but also $10,600 from the city.



Camden Police Chief George Smith said the two new police vehicles are here and need a little maintenance.

The Camden City Board also approved a new Trash Truck with the Sanitation Department for a lease-purchase agreement of a $125,400 total to be paid out in 4 payments of $33,459.

Meanwhile, Alderman Pat Mclin asked Mayor Pafford and the City Board about the insurance issues involving the Camden City Pool.

TML Insurance is the city’s provider while Nationwide Insurance is covering Guinn Construction of Huntingdon, who was set to begin work on the City Pool before delays.

A Blacktopping Project involving a few Camden City roads is set to begin soon, and an account of partial paving plans was addressed by Alderman Randall Clark along with Mayor Pafford and the City Board.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-10-Contracted-Road-Problems.mp3

Alderman Richard Smith also addressed the board about old tombstones falling down at the Camden City Cemetery.

http://thecatfishradio.com/cbs/wp-content/uploads/2018/04/4-10-Cemetery.mp3

The next Camden City Board meeting is Monday May 14th.