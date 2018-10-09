Tuesday at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction on WRJB 95.9

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues on its second day from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9 this afternoon.

You have a chance to bid on a wide variety of items from Benton County residents at the Camden First United Methodist Church.

You can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Today’s auctioneers are Benton County Chamber Director Jenna Cole-Wilson, David Hampton, Jeremy Poole, and Ryan Hall.

Country and Western will provide the lunch which begins at 11 AM and costs $7. Chicken and Dumplins, cornbread, slaw, a dessert, and drink are included in today’s lunch.

Wednesday’s auctioneers include WRJB Radio Personality Flash Melton, Benton County Register of Deeds Sonya Volz, Keith Arnold, and Brandi Seaton. The Friends of United Way will prepare lunch tomorrow.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction will be every weekday from 1-5 until Friday October 26th on WRJB 95.9.