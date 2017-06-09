Trading Post-June 9, 2017

Trading Post-June 9, 2017on June 9, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
Yard Sales:
174 McRae St. all weekend long.
521 Mt. Carmel Rd, 3 families, June 9th and 10th.
Three family yard sale, 815 Hwy 641S, June 9th and 10th, starts at 8 AM.
Flatwoods United Methodist Church yard sale, over 20 families, June 9th from 8-5, June 10th from 8-3.
For Sale Items:
wired cage
500 Polaris four wheeler
gas powered hedge trimmer, 22 cc
(731)586-2884
1967 John Deere 3020 tractor with bush hog $8,250
fire wood $25 per truck load
10’x 6′ trailer $450
(731)441-8231
2006 Chrysler Pacifica, 91,000 miles, excellent condition
(731)584-4010
rain gutters
(731)220-1476, ask for Steve
2 one year old roosters
(731)220-5256
Looking For Items:
propane scarfing tip
bottom mount drawer slides
overdrive unit
(731)584-6591