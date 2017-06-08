Trading Post-June 8, 2017

on

For Sale Items

1967 John Deere 3020 tractor with bush hog $8,250

fire wood $25 per truck load

10’x 6′ trailer $450

(731)441-8231

2006 Chrysler Pacifica, 91,000 miles, excellent condition

(731)584-4010

Three family yard sale, 815 Hwy 641S, June 9th and 10th, starts at 8 AM



rain gutters

(731)220-1476, ask for Steve

wired cage

500 Polaris four wheeler

gas powered hedge trimmer, 22 cc

(731)586-2884

Girard pressure gauge

(731)584-6591

Two tarpaulins $6

wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV $35

carburetor adjusting tool $10

(731)584-5380

Flatwoods United Methodist Church yard sale, over 20 families, June 9th from 8-5, June 10th from 8-3

Looking For Items

push mower in good condition

(731)441-1436

stainless 5 gallon bucket with a stainless top

laser scanner printer

(731)584-6591