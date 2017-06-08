Trading Post-June 8, 2017

Trading Post-June 8, 2017on June 8, 2017
For Sale Items
1967 John Deere 3020 tractor with bush hog $8,250
fire wood $25 per truck load
10’x 6′ trailer $450
(731)441-8231
2006 Chrysler Pacifica, 91,000 miles, excellent condition
(731)584-4010
Three family yard sale, 815 Hwy 641S, June 9th and 10th, starts at 8 AM
rain gutters
(731)220-1476, ask for Steve
wired cage
500 Polaris four wheeler
gas powered hedge trimmer, 22 cc
(731)586-2884
Girard pressure gauge
(731)584-6591
Two tarpaulins $6
wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV $35
carburetor adjusting tool $10
(731)584-5380
Flatwoods United Methodist Church yard sale, over 20 families, June 9th from 8-5, June 10th from 8-3
Looking For Items
push mower in good condition
(731)441-1436
stainless 5 gallon bucket with a stainless top
laser scanner printer
(731)584-6591