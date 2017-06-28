Trading Post-June 28, 2017

Giveaway:

2 kittens, 1 is male, 1 is female, 7-8 weeks old

358-0129

For Sale Items:

yard sale, 151 Winters Lane, June 29th-July 1st, will start each day around 7:30 AM

220-0777

lab pups, $200 for male, $250 for female

(731)584-5453

2006 Polaris 500

hot tub

586-2884

Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging

(731)441-0344, (731)441-1966, (731)441-4288

Snapper riding mower

push mowers

trailer

(731)441-0218

3 boats, no motors all have trailers

(731)441-0218

poodle pups

(731)441-2629

Looking For Items:

tubing bender

extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe

wheels, capable of accepting a 3/4 axle

(731)584-6591