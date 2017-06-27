Trading Post-June 27, 2017

June 27, 2017
For Sale Items:
wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $35
carburetor adjusting tool, $10
2 tarpaulins, $6
(731)584-5380

peaches and cream corn, 4685 Flatwoods Rd, around 10 or 12 dozen left
(731)584-6335

hot tub, inflatable, $225
586-2884

John Deere clutch stuff
350 Chevrolet engine
(731)584-6591

32 VHS Disney movies, $20 for all
Charlie Brown VHS tapes, $8 each
586-2373

Farmall 200 tractor
441-1875

Stove, used but not too old
441-2650

table, with four chairs
sliding glass doors
bookcase
213-8769

Hospital bed, $100
584-1125

Rain gutters
220-1476 (Ask for Steve)

Husqvarna 46″ and 48″ mowers
441-8716

1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, nice condition, $5200
1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2800
14′ boat, 3 seats, with trailer and battery, $1000
441-8231

Lots of farm equipment
441-4292

Looking For Items:
bug zappers and parts
(731)584-6591

Wants to clean houses and offices
363-2845