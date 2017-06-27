Trading Post-June 27, 2017

Trading Post-June 27, 2017on June 27, 2017
For Sale Items:
wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $35
carburetor adjusting tool, $10
2 tarpaulins, $6
(731)584-5380
peaches and cream corn, 4685 Flatwoods Rd, around 10 or 12 dozen left
(731)584-6335
hot tub, inflatable, $225
586-2884
John Deere clutch stuff
350 Chevrolet engine
(731)584-6591
32 VHS Disney movies, $20 for all
Charlie Brown VHS tapes, $8 each
586-2373
Farmall 200 tractor
441-1875
Stove, used but not too old
441-2650
table, with four chairs
sliding glass doors
bookcase
213-8769
Hospital bed, $100
584-1125
Rain gutters
220-1476 (Ask for Steve)
Husqvarna 46″ and 48″ mowers
441-8716
1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, nice condition, $5200
1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2800
14′ boat, 3 seats, with trailer and battery, $1000
441-8231
Lots of farm equipment
441-4292
Looking For Items:
bug zappers and parts
(731)584-6591
Wants to clean houses and offices
363-2845