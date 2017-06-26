Trading Post-June 26, 2017

Trading Post-June 26, 2017on June 26, 2017
For Sale Items:
peaches and cream corn, 4685 Flatwoods Rd, around 10 or 12 dozen left
(731)584-6335
hot tub, inflatable, $225
586-2884
stock and forearm, fits a Remington 7400 deer rifle, $75
VHS deer hunting movies, $50
2 Honda motorcycle jackets, $250
(731)584-5380
32 VHS Disney movies, $20 for all
Charlie Brown VHS tapes, $8 each
586-2373
Stove, used but not too old
441-2650
Hospital bed, $100
584-1125
Rain gutters
220-1476 (Ask for Steve)
1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, nice condition, $5200
1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2800
14′ boat, 3 seats, with trailer and battery, $1000
441-8231
Looking For Items:
gurney
110 volt power in/out wench with open spool head
3/4″ pipe t’s and elbows, stainless or brass
(731)584-6591
Wants to clean houses and offices
363-2845
Someone with a tractor to till a garden spot in Camden city limits
441-3705