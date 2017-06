Posted In: Trading Post

on

<strong>Yard Sale Thursday-Saturday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m., 151 Winters Lane

For Sale Items

Hot tub, works fine

Bought for $400, selling for $225

Baby bed with no mattress giveaway

586-2884

Looking for Items

Wheels, 14-15″, capable of accepting 5/8 axle bearing

Heavy wall 2″ metal pipe measuring 2 3/4″ on outside

Treated 2x4s

584-6591