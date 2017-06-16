Trading Post-June 16, 2017

For Sale Items:

goats, between 2 and 4 months old, $275 for all

468-0212

12×5 trailer

garden tiller

(731)441-0218

32 VHS Disney Movies $20 for all

Charlie Brown VHS movies $8.00 each

(731)586-2373

1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100

1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles

2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800

(731)441-6342

1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2,500

14 ft. boat with trailer and battery

1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 2 door, 87,000 miles, $5,200

(731)441-8231

rain gutters

(731)220-1476, ask for Steve

wants to clean offices and houses

363-2845

hauls off scrap metal, old appliances

(731)584-6584, (731)220-0777

2 tarpaulins, $6

wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV, $35

cargo trailer, $2,200

(731)584-5380

Looking For Items:

used stove, but not too old

(731)441-2650

canned green beans and potatoes

(731)441-0218

sack for leaf blower

bottom mount drawer slides

(731)584-6591