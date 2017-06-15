Trading Post-June 15, 2017

Trading Post-June 15, 2017on June 15, 2017
For Sale Items:
fresh blueberries, $15 a gallon
(731)225-2593
hot tub, inflatable, like new, $225
(731)586-2884
black puppies, 10 weeks old
(731)584-5453
1993 Ford van
12×5 trailer
garden tiller
(731)441-0218
32 VHS Disney Movies $20 for all
Charlie Brown VHS movies $8.00 each
(731)586-2373
1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100
1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles
2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800
(731)441-6342
1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2,500
14 ft. boat with trailer and battery
1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 2 door, 87,000 miles, $5,200
(731)441-8231
rain gutters
(731)220-1476, ask for Steve
baby chicks, 3 weeks old, $2 a piece
468-0212
32″ wooden door, comes with glass and frame, nice condition $25
(731)584-8668
want to clean offices and houses
363-2845
Looking For Items:
used stove, but not to old
(731)441-2650
wheels, capable of accepting a 5/8 bearing, 14-15″ tall
extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe
tubing bender
(731)584-6591