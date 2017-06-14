Trading Post-June 14, 2017

Trading Post-June 14, 2017on June 14, 2017
Found:
2 Basset Hounds wearing shock collars on Mt. Carmel Rd. in Camden
586-7207
For Sale Items:
32 VHS Disney Movies $20 for all
Charlie Brown VHS movies $8.00 each
(731)586-2373
hospital bed $100
(731)584-1125
1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100
1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles
2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800
(731)441-6342
2 tarpaulins $6
wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV $35
VHS deer hunting movies $50
(731)584-5380
1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2,500
14 ft. boat with trailer and battery
1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 2 door, 87,000 miles, $5,200
(731)441-8231
rain gutters
(731)220-1476, ask for Steve
baby chicks, 3 weeks old, $2 a piece
468-0212
32″ wooden door, comes with glass and frame, nice condition $25
(731)584-8668
wired racks for back of a pickup truck $75
5×8 trailer $350
363-1003
Looking For Items:
wheels, capable of accepting a 5/8 bearing, 14-15″ tall
extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe
tubing bender
(731)584-6591
someone to remove and clean up a dead tree, requires chainsaw and truck. If you need firewood, you can have the wood free in exchange for removing tree.
(731)333-0321