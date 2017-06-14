Trading Post-June 14, 2017

Found:

2 Basset Hounds wearing shock collars on Mt. Carmel Rd. in Camden

586-7207

For Sale Items:

32 VHS Disney Movies $20 for all

Charlie Brown VHS movies $8.00 each

(731)586-2373

hospital bed $100

(731)584-1125

1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100

1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles

2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800

(731)441-6342

2 tarpaulins $6

wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV $35

VHS deer hunting movies $50

(731)584-5380

1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2,500

14 ft. boat with trailer and battery

1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 2 door, 87,000 miles, $5,200

(731)441-8231

rain gutters

(731)220-1476, ask for Steve

baby chicks, 3 weeks old, $2 a piece

468-0212

32″ wooden door, comes with glass and frame, nice condition $25

(731)584-8668

wired racks for back of a pickup truck $75

5×8 trailer $350

363-1003

Looking For Items:

wheels, capable of accepting a 5/8 bearing, 14-15″ tall

extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe

tubing bender

(731)584-6591

someone to remove and clean up a dead tree, requires chainsaw and truck. If you need firewood, you can have the wood free in exchange for removing tree.

(731)333-0321