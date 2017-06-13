Trading Post-June 13, 2017

For Sale Items:

loveseat, nice condition, wanting to giveaway to needy family

(731)584-4704

baby bed frame, giveaway

limited edition John Deere gator

gas powered hedge trimmer

(731)586-2884

John Deere clutch stuff

(731)584-6591



mule harnesses and wagons

549-5584

1448 Motorcraft boat

(731)220-0909

1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100

1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles

2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800

(731)441-6342

want to clean houses and offices

363-2845

Looking For Items:

bug zappers and parts

(731)584-6591

handy man

(731)307-1516

horse watering troughs, size doesn’t matter

(731)220-5358

someone to remove and clean up a dead tree, requires chainsaw and truck. If you need firewood, you can have the wood free in exchange for removing tree.

(731)333-0321