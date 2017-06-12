Trading Post-June 12, 2017

For Sale Items:

1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100

1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles

2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800

(731)441-6342

1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2,500

14 ft. boat with trailer and battery

1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 2 door, 87,000 miles, $5,200

(731)441-8231

rain gutters

(731)220-1476

2 tarpaulins $6

wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV $35

brand new synthetic stock and forearm for a Remington 7400 deer rifle $75

(731)584-5380

loveseat, nice condition

treadmill

(731)584-4704

recliner

213-2223

3 boats, no motors, but all have trailers

(731)441-1092

3 seat Sea Doo, price has been reduced

(731)441-1436

12 ft. trailer $350

garden tiller

lawn mower

(731)441-0218

Looking For Items:

mortuary or ambulance gurney

110 volt power in/out wench with open spool head

3/4″ pipe t’s and elbows

(731)584-6591