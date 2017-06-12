Trading Post-June 12, 2017

Trading Post-June 12, 2017on June 12, 2017
For Sale Items:
1989 Ford Mustang Hatchback, 25th Anniversary Edition, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, $1,100
1997 Ford Ranger, nothing wrong with it, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, great gas mileage, 109,600 miles
2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, 26,500 miles, not a scratch on it, extras-large windshield, extra foot pegs, lots of chrome, $3,800
(731)441-6342
1997 Chevy Blazer 4×4, $2,500
14 ft. boat with trailer and battery
1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 2 door, 87,000 miles, $5,200
(731)441-8231
rain gutters
(731)220-1476
2 tarpaulins $6
wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV $35
brand new synthetic stock and forearm for a Remington 7400 deer rifle $75
(731)584-5380
loveseat, nice condition
treadmill
(731)584-4704
recliner
213-2223
3 boats, no motors, but all have trailers
(731)441-1092
3 seat Sea Doo, price has been reduced
(731)441-1436
12 ft. trailer $350
garden tiller
lawn mower
(731)441-0218
Looking For Items:
mortuary or ambulance gurney
110 volt power in/out wench with open spool head
3/4″ pipe t’s and elbows
(731)584-6591