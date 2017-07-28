Trading Post-July 28, 2017

Trading Post-July 28, 2017on July 28, 2017
Lost Dogs
lab mix, brown in color, answers to the name, “Moose”
fiest terrier mix, black with a brown face, answers to “Mindy,”last seen on Prairie Branch Rd at Hwy 69S
(931)209-0532
(931)209-3017
For Sale Items:
Whirlpool dryer, $60 or best offer
Kenmore stove, $125 or best offer
586-2884
2008 camper
giving away a mahogany wooden couch, nice cushions
584-5248
motorcycle trailer, $2,200
2 Honda motorcycle trailer, $250
hunting boots, size 10, $10
584-5380
16′ aluminum ladder, $35
electric start generator, $525
584-1697
Datsun truck bed trailer, $75
Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40
584-2313
treadmill, $50
584-4704
Wants to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288
Wants to clean houses and offices
363-2845
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
Looking For Items:
propane scarfing tip
bottom mount drawer slides
overdrive unit
584-6591