Trading Post-July 28, 2017

Lost Dogs

lab mix, brown in color, answers to the name, “Moose”

fiest terrier mix, black with a brown face, answers to “Mindy,”last seen on Prairie Branch Rd at Hwy 69S

(931)209-0532

(931)209-3017

For Sale Items:

Whirlpool dryer, $60 or best offer

Kenmore stove, $125 or best offer

586-2884

2008 camper

giving away a mahogany wooden couch, nice cushions

584-5248



motorcycle trailer, $2,200

2 Honda motorcycle trailer, $250

hunting boots, size 10, $10

584-5380

16′ aluminum ladder, $35

electric start generator, $525

584-1697

Datsun truck bed trailer, $75

Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40

584-2313

treadmill, $50

584-4704

Wants to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging

441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288

Wants to clean houses and offices

363-2845

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

Looking For Items:

propane scarfing tip

bottom mount drawer slides

overdrive unit

584-6591