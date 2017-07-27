Trading Post-July 27, 2017

For Sale Items:

2008 camper

giving away a mahogany wooden couch, nice cushions

584-5248

motorcycle trailer, $2,200

2 Honda motorcycle trailer, $250

hunting boots, size 10, $10

584-5380

16′ aluminum ladder, $35

electric start generator, $525

584-1697

Snapper mower

John Deere mower

air conditioner

441-0218

treadmill, $50

584-4704

Girard pressure gauge, like new, still in the box

584-6591

Datsun truck bed trailer, $75

Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40

584-2313

10×10 dog pen with roof

441-1436

2012 Honda Civic, wrecked, but has a good motor, $500

441-1830

2012 Troy-Bilt mower, $675

38″ John Deere Sabre mower, $235

584-1697

Wants to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging

441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288

Fan on wheels, $100

Wants to haul off scrap metal, old appliances, no charge

584-6584, 220-0777

Wants to clean houses and offices

363-2845

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

Looking For Items:

stainless 5 gallon bucket

laser scanner printer

584-6591