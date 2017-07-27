Trading Post-July 27, 2017

Trading Post-July 27, 2017on July 27, 2017
For Sale Items:
2008 camper
giving away a mahogany wooden couch, nice cushions
584-5248
motorcycle trailer, $2,200
2 Honda motorcycle trailer, $250
hunting boots, size 10, $10
584-5380
16′ aluminum ladder, $35
electric start generator, $525
584-1697
Snapper mower
John Deere mower
air conditioner
441-0218
treadmill, $50
584-4704
Girard pressure gauge, like new, still in the box
584-6591
Datsun truck bed trailer, $75
Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40
584-2313
10×10 dog pen with roof
441-1436
2012 Honda Civic, wrecked, but has a good motor, $500
441-1830
2012 Troy-Bilt mower, $675
38″ John Deere Sabre mower, $235
584-1697
Wants to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288
Fan on wheels, $100
Wants to haul off scrap metal, old appliances, no charge
584-6584, 220-0777
Wants to clean houses and offices
363-2845
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
Looking For Items:
stainless 5 gallon bucket
laser scanner printer
584-6591