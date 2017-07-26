Trading Post-July 26, 2017

Trading Post-July 26, 2017on July 26, 2017
For Sale Items:
treadmill, $50
584-4704
synthetic stock and forearm, brand new, fits a Remington 7400 deer rifle, $75
wall mount for a flat screen TV between 13-32″, $35
2 tarpaulins, $6
584-5380
Datsun truck bed trailer, $75
Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40
584-2313
10×10 dog pen with roof
441-1436
2012 Honda Civic, wrecked, but has a good motor, $500
441-1830
2012 Troy-Bilt mower, $675
38″ John Deere Sabre mower, $235
584-1697
Wants to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288
Fan on wheels, $100
Wants to haul off scrap metal, old appliances, no charge
584-6584, 220-0777
refrigerator, furniture, and carpet
220-3917
Wants to clean houses and offices
363-2845
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
Looking For Items:
16″ tires to go on a Ford Ranger
441-1092
wheels, 14-15″ tall, need to be capable of accepting a 5/8 axle bearing
extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe, needs to measure 2 & 3/4 on the outside
tubing bender
2 disk breaking plow
584-6591
used work truck in good condition
441-1436