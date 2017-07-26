Trading Post-July 26, 2017

For Sale Items:

treadmill, $50

584-4704

synthetic stock and forearm, brand new, fits a Remington 7400 deer rifle, $75

wall mount for a flat screen TV between 13-32″, $35

2 tarpaulins, $6

584-5380

Datsun truck bed trailer, $75

Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40

584-2313

10×10 dog pen with roof

441-1436



2012 Honda Civic, wrecked, but has a good motor, $500

441-1830

2012 Troy-Bilt mower, $675

38″ John Deere Sabre mower, $235

584-1697

Wants to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging

441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288

Fan on wheels, $100

Wants to haul off scrap metal, old appliances, no charge

584-6584, 220-0777

refrigerator, furniture, and carpet

220-3917

Wants to clean houses and offices

363-2845

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

Looking For Items:

16″ tires to go on a Ford Ranger

441-1092

wheels, 14-15″ tall, need to be capable of accepting a 5/8 axle bearing

extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe, needs to measure 2 & 3/4 on the outside

tubing bender

2 disk breaking plow

584-6591

used work truck in good condition

441-1436