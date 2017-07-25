Trading Post-July 25, 2017

Trading Post-July 25, 2017on July 25, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale Items:
10×10 dog pen with roof
441-1436
2012 Honda Civic, wrecked, but has a good motor, $500
441-1830
2012 Troy-Bilt mower, $675
38″ John Deere Sabre mower, $235
584-1697
Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288
John Deere clutch stuff
350 Chevrolet engine
584-6591
refrigerator, furniture, and carpet
220-3917
Want to clean houses and offices
363-2845
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
Looking For Items:
good used work truck
441-1436
bug zappers and parts
584-6591