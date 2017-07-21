Trading Post-July 21, 2017

Trading Post-July 21, 2017on July 21, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale Items:
Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday, 8-5, 5675 Hwy 70W
584-1813
46″ riding mower, $675
38″ John Deere mower, $235
584-1697
hunting boots, $10
2 tarpaulins, $6
wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $35
584-5380
Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288
refrigerator, furniture, and carpet
220-3917
round fan on wheels, $100
hauling off old appliances, scrap metal, no charge
584-6584, 220-0777
Want to clean houses and offices
363-2845
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
Looking For Items:
propane scarfing tips
bottom mount drawer slides
overdrive unit
2 disc breaking plow
584-6591
5.4 Ford engine for a 1999 Ford Expedition
(615)440-6359
need someone to do some weed eating
441-1092