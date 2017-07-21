Trading Post-July 21, 2017

For Sale Items:

Yard Sale on Friday and Saturday, 8-5, 5675 Hwy 70W

584-1813

46″ riding mower, $675

38″ John Deere mower, $235

584-1697

hunting boots, $10

2 tarpaulins, $6

wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $35

584-5380



Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging

441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288

refrigerator, furniture, and carpet

220-3917

round fan on wheels, $100

hauling off old appliances, scrap metal, no charge

584-6584, 220-0777

Want to clean houses and offices

363-2845

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

Looking For Items:

propane scarfing tips

bottom mount drawer slides

overdrive unit

2 disc breaking plow

584-6591

5.4 Ford engine for a 1999 Ford Expedition

(615)440-6359

need someone to do some weed eating

441-1092