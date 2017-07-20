Trading Post-July 20, 2017

on July 20, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post

For Sale Items:
46″ riding mower, $675
38″ John Deere mower, $235
584-1697

Girard pressure gauge
584-6591

Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288

round fan on wheels, $100
hauling off old appliances, scrap metal, no charge
584-6584, 220-0777

Want to clean houses and offices
363-2845

Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200

32 VHS Disney movies, $20 for all
Charlie Brown VHS movies, $8 each
(731)586-2373

air conditioner
12×5 trailer
441-0218

1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 87,000 miles, $5,200
1997 Chevrolet Blazer 4×4, $2,500
14′ boat, 3 seats, comes with battery and trailer
(731)441-8231

Electric organ, $200
Pool table, 3 piece, $500
washer and dryer, $260 both, $140 each
mattress, springs, nightstand, $350
chest of drawers, $120
(731)584-8693

Looking For Items:
stainless 5 gallon bucket with top
laser scanner printer
584-6591

mowers running or not running
441-0218