Trading Post-July 19, 2017

Trading Post-July 19, 2017on July 19, 2017
For Sale Items:
1997 Ford Ranger, 4 cylinder, 5 speed, good body, excellent interior, 110,000 miles, cash only, $3,000
2003 Honda Shadow Spirit 1100, just over 26,000 miles, cash only, $2,800
441-6342
60″ zero turn mower, $5,000
441-5354
Rain gutters
(731)220-1476, ask for Steve
Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging
441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288
purple green beans, Flatwoods Road, 584-6335
Want to clean houses and offices
363-2845
carburetor adjusting tool, $10
synthetic stock and forearm, brand new, fits a Remington 7400 deer rifle
motorcycle cargo trailer, made in Tennessee, $2,200
584-5380
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
2 disc breaking plow
584-6591
Electric organ, $200
Pool table, 3 piece, $500
washer and dryer, $260 both, $140 each
mattress, springs, nightstand, $350
chest of drawers, $120
(731)584-8693
Whirlpool dryer, $60
Kenmore stove, $125
12″ skillet, $25 firm
586-2884
14′, 15′, and 17′ boats, all have no motors and come with trailers
441-1092
Looking For Items:
wheels, 14-15″ tall, capable of accepting 5/8 axle bearing
extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe, measure 2 3/4″ on the outside
tubing bender
584-6591