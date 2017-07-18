Trading Post-July 18, 2017

For Sale Items:

2 tarpaulins $6

hunting boots, size 10, $10

wall mount for 13-32″ flat screen TV, $35

(731)584-5380

Tufline disc

441-0933

John Deere clutch stuff

350 Chevrolet engine

(731)584-6591

60″ zero turn mower, $5,000

441-5354



air conditioner

12×5 trailer

441-0218, call after 3 PM.

Want to do lawn service, mowing, trimming, bush hogging

441-0344, 441-1966, 441-4288

Want to clean houses and offices

363-2845

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

32 VHS Disney movies, $20 for all

Charlie Brown VHS movies, $8 each

(731)586-2373

1974 Lincoln Continental Mark IV, 87,000 miles, $5,200

1997 Chevrolet Blazer 4×4, $2,500

14′ boat, 3 seats, comes with battery and trailer

(731)441-8231

Electric organ, $200

Pool table, 3 piece, $500

washer and dryer, $260 both, $140 each

mattress, springs, nightstand, $350

chest of drawers, $120

(731)584-8693

Looking For Items:

mowers running or not running

441-0218, call after 3