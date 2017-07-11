Trading Post — July 11, 2017

For Sale Items

Carburetor adjusting tool, $10

Stock and forearm, $75

Wall mount, $35

584-5380

Kenmore stove, $125

Whirlpool dryer, $60

586-2884

Fresh tomatoes, 75 cents, 2 lbs

Hwy. 70E across from Buddy’s Retail

John Deere clutch stuff

350 Chevrolet engine, $150

2-disk breaking plow

584-6591

1997 Ford Ranger- 4 cylinder, 5 speed, runs great, 110,000 miles, exterior is in good condition, interior is in excellent condition, $3,200

441-6342

Looking For Items

Bug zappers

584-6591