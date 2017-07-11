Trading Post — July 11, 2017

Trading Post — July 11, 2017on July 11, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale Items
Carburetor adjusting tool, $10
Stock and forearm, $75
Wall mount, $35
584-5380
Kenmore stove, $125
Whirlpool dryer, $60
586-2884
Fresh tomatoes, 75 cents, 2 lbs
Hwy. 70E across from Buddy’s Retail
John Deere clutch stuff
350 Chevrolet engine, $150
2-disk breaking plow
584-6591
1997 Ford Ranger- 4 cylinder, 5 speed, runs great, 110,000 miles, exterior is in good condition, interior is in excellent condition, $3,200
441-6342
Looking For Items
Bug zappers
584-6591