FS…MTRCYCLE TRAILER, 25″ TV, 2 MTRCYCLE JACKETS 584-5380

WB…CAMPER COOK STOVE, TREATED 2X’S 584-6591

WD…MAINTENANCE WORK, ODD JOBS, TAKING CARE OF ELDERLY, HOUSEWORK 213-7661

FS…2 1/2 TO 3 ACRES OF LAND OUTSIDE THE CITY LIMITS 731-693-8406