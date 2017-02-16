Trading Post- Feb. 16th

Trading Post- Feb. 16thon February 16, 2017
Posted In: Trading Post
For Sale…..AM/FM Boombox…$10
26” Sanyo flat screen TV with wall mount and remote control box…$85
2 Honda motorcycle jackets…$250 584-5380
For Sale…..1985 Nissan 4WD pickup
electric golf cart For price, call 441-0199.
Want…..t-post puller
bottom mount drawer slides 584-6521
For Sale…..4 wheels and tires
several golf carts
Want…..pole for TV antenna 586-2884
Giveaway…..TV 584-8668
Moving sale, Saturday the 18th, from 8-4, 140 East Lake Street. Items include table and chairs, stove, couches, and much more. NO EARLY BIRDS.