Trading Post-August 9, 2017

For Sale Items:

wood chips for horse stalls, 55 gallon bags for $3

hand crafted 5 piece white oak bedroom suit, $5,500

Mark 5 shop smith with over $500 worth of accessories

220-0525

wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $30

hunting boots, size 10, $10

2 tarpaulins, $6

584-5380

10×10 dog pen with canopy top

441-1436, leave a message

Truck bed trailer, $175

Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40

584-2313

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

Looking For Items:

cucumbers

584-7967

13-14″ tall wheels, capable of accepting a 5/8 axle bearing

extra heavy wall 2″ metal pipe

tubing bender

2 or 3 disc breaking plow