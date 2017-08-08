Trading Post-August 8, 2017

Trading Post-August 8, 2017on August 8, 2017
Found:
Brown/black dog with white chest, approximately 40 pounds, had a log chain attached to him, 2400 Reynoldsburg Rd.
441-8231
For Sale Items:
wood chips for horse stalls, 55 gallon bags for $3
hand crafted 5 piece white oak bedroom suit, $5,500
Mark 5 shop smith with over $500 worth of accessories
220-0525
wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $30
hunting boots, size 10, $10
2 tarpaulins, $6
584-5380
John Deere clutch stuff
complete 350 Chevrolet engine
584-6591
10×10 dog pen with canopy top
propane tanks
584-8720, 441-1436, leave a message
1986 Nissan cab and half 4×4, $1,500
441-6261
Truck bed trailer, $175
Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40
584-2313
Propane gas heater, $200
441-9200
Whirlpool dryer, $60
Kenmore stove, $125
586-2884
Looking For Items:
bug zappers and parts
584-6591
2-4 used 16 inch tires
441-1808
Decent washer and a dresser
220-0409