Trading Post-August 8, 2017

Found:

Brown/black dog with white chest, approximately 40 pounds, had a log chain attached to him, 2400 Reynoldsburg Rd.

441-8231

For Sale Items:

wood chips for horse stalls, 55 gallon bags for $3

hand crafted 5 piece white oak bedroom suit, $5,500

Mark 5 shop smith with over $500 worth of accessories

220-0525

wall mount for a 13-32″ flat screen TV, $30

hunting boots, size 10, $10

2 tarpaulins, $6

584-5380

John Deere clutch stuff

complete 350 Chevrolet engine

584-6591

10×10 dog pen with canopy top

propane tanks

584-8720, 441-1436, leave a message

1986 Nissan cab and half 4×4, $1,500

441-6261

Truck bed trailer, $175

Set of 4 Continental Cross track used tires, $40

584-2313

Propane gas heater, $200

441-9200

Whirlpool dryer, $60

Kenmore stove, $125

586-2884

Looking For Items:

bug zappers and parts

584-6591

2-4 used 16 inch tires

441-1808

Decent washer and a dresser

220-0409