Today is Final Day of School This Year in Carroll County

Today is the final day of school in Carroll County before Christmas Break begins.

At Hollow Rock-Bruceton and other Carroll County schools today, classes will dismiss for the semester at 11 for a half day.

Carroll County students will return to class in 2019 on Thursday January 3rd.

Meanwhile in Benton County, midterm exams begin today at schools in Camden, Big Sandy, and Holladay, as students will continue to take end of semester exams through Wednesday.

Just like in Carroll County, the final day of the semester this Wednesday December 19th in Benton County will be a half day with buses running at 11 AM.

The 1st day of classes in 2019 for Benton County will also be Thursday January 3rd.