Three More Days Remain At United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction

There are only three days remaining at the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction until its conclusion Friday from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.

Today will also be the last time this auction that lunch is provided by a local restaurant with Smarder’s as the provider. Smarder’s is featuring Pork Chops, Green Beans, Mashed Potatoes, Rolls, Cobbler, and Drink for a $7 lunch from 11-1.

Your auctioneers today will be Shannon Dykstra, Leah Rogers, Jessica Thornton Hamilton, and Angie Goodwin from 1-5 on Magic Valley 95.9.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

To get you a step ahead of the curve, Jerold Johnson, Michele Wright, David Thomas, and Brent Smith will be Thursday’s auctioneers.



Camden Healthcare and Rehab will present lunch Thursday from 11-1 for $7 with Chicken and Dressing, Vegetables, Rolls, Dessert, and a Drink.

On Friday, long term items will come to an end in the auction finale that afternoon. The final auction will also feature the auctioneers who kicked off the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction three weeks ago in Steve Whitworth and Richard Wright.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues through this Friday every day from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.