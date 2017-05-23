The Voice of the Camden Lions, Flash Melton, Inducted in Benton County High School Athletics Hall of Fame

The Voice of the Camden Lions, Bobby Flash Melton, has been inducted into the Benton County High School Athletics Hall of Fame.

Flash Melton was one of seven fellow inductees in the Class of 2017 at Saturday night’s Benton County High School Athletics Hall of Fame Banquet, held at the Lake Shore Retreat Center in Eva.

Other inductees include Willard Earl Stokes of Holladay High School, Harriet Chester Bailey of Camden High School, Sam Lowry of Camden High School, Jeff Rowland of Camden High School, Jeff Tharpe of Camden High School, and Keith Peach of Big Sandy High School.



Flash partnered with WRJB’s Tim Smith in his first year doing Camden Lions broadcasts in 1992, and it was only fitting that Tim would introduce Flash at Saturday evening’s induction.

Flash Melton says one of his favorite moments in broadcasting was in 2010 when he called Camden’s first ever state championship when the Lady Lions won the state softball title.

Flash called many games with fellow WRJB broadcaster Buddy Smothers, who is a recent inductee in the Carroll County Sports Hall of Fame, before he became the Voice of the Lions.

The Camden broadcaster has covered football, basketball, baseball, and softball games through his many years of community service at WRJB 95.9 and WFWL/The Catfish 99.7 FM.

Besides Tim Smith, Flash has worked with WRJB’s Luke Crutchfield, Shane Sullivan, Ken Cooper, Camden High School’s Jake Thornton and Gary Farmer, and is also appreciative of the people behind the scenes on the board for games.

According to Facebook, Flash Melton says “I’m still reflecting back on the wonderful evening it was at Lakeshore Saturday Night at the Hall of Fame Banquet and what a great event it was! I want to thank everyone who has sent “congratulatory messages” and posts to me all weekend long. I appreciate and cherish all of them. To my friend and broadcast partner Tim Smith I cannot begin to thank you enough for your Introduction of me Saturday Night. You’re more to me than a broadcast partner…you’re a great friend and God knew what he was doing when he first “teamed” us together 25 years ago! I look forward to more CHS Lions and Lady Lions Memories with you the next 25 years!

WRJB Radio congratulates Bobby Flash Melton on a well-earned induction in the 2017 Benton County High School Athletics Hall of Fame.