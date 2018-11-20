Thanksgiving Break Begins Wednesday in Benton and Carroll County

Today is the final day of school this week in Benton and Carroll County before Thanksgiving Break.

Students at Camden, Big Sandy, Holladay, and Hollow Rock-Bruceton will be in school today for their final day of classes before the Thanksgiving Break commences.

The Thanksgiving Holiday will run until this upcoming Monday November 27th when students return to class.

Christmas Break is just around the corner for Benton County Schools as Wednesday December 19th will be the final day this semester, and it will also be a half day with school letting out at 11AM.

The Christmas Break for Benton County students, teachers, and administrators will run from Thursday December 20th until Tuesday January 1st, as Thursday January 3rd will launch the second semester in Benton County on the first day of classes.