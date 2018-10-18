Taco Bar Lunch at United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction

A Taco Bar is featured at today’s United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction for $7 from 11-1.

The Camden First Baptist Church is sponsoring the lunch and your Thursday auctioneers include Jean Chandler, Marko Winters, Joey Cooper, and Robert Hudson.

Auction items will be up for viewing during lunch and you can also call in a bid while the radio auction is underway by dialing 468-4306 or 468-4294 from 1-5 as there will be new items presented every 30 minutes of the United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction.

Friday’s auctioneers will be Pastor Carey Womack, Randy Shannon, Camden High School Principal Shawn McDowell, and Matt Greer.

The Camden Church of Christ will be providing Friday’s lunch from 11-1 with chili, pimento cheese sandwiches, dessert, and a drink.

The United Way Good Neighbor Radio Auction continues every weekday through Friday October 26th from 1-5 on WRJB 95.9.