Sydney Baker crowned 2017 Benton County Fairest of the Fair

Sydney Baker was crowned Queen in the Benton County Fairest of the Fair Pageant at the Fairgrounds in Camden Monday evening.

Sydney Baker was crowned by 2016 Fairest of the Fair Kailey Duffy, as emcee Flash Melton announced Baker as the 2017 Fairest of the Fair.



Baker will now participate in Benton County Fair activities this week, and will also compete in the State Fairest of the Fair contest at the annual State Fair Convention in January at Nashville. The Benton County Fair book reports this will be an all-expense paid trip for Sydney Baker, who’s a two-sport athlete at Camden High School in volleyball and cheerleading.

Fairest of the Fair royalty included Eden Pafford as 1st Maid and 2nd Maid honors went to Santanna Santiago.

At the Junior Miss Fairest of the Fair Pageant, Emily Myrick was crowned queen and her royalty includes Trinity Woodard as 1st Maid and Taylor Quinn as 2nd Maid.

Cameron Burk was crowned Queen in the Junior Fairest of the Fair Pageant. Royalty for this event included 1st Maid Carly Bell and Lauren Pierce as 2nd Maid.

The Little Miss Fairest of the Fair Pageant begins at 8 this evening with registration at 7:30, and Flash Melton will also emcee tonight’s event.