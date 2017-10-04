Sonny Melton-A National Hero

The heroic and tragic story of Sonny Melton is now known to people all across the United States.

After Sonny Melton died Sunday evening while shielding his wife Dr. Heather Gulish Melton from gunfire during the Las Vegas Massacre Shootings at the Route 91 Harvest Festival, nationwide attention has been brought to the Melton story.

Dr. Heather Gulish Melton appeared on CNN Tuesday night to talk with Anderson Cooper about the sad yet heroic events that took place in Las Vegas. Dr. Melton described Sonny as the most selfless kind-hearted person she had ever met, as she gave details of his life and their relationship on national television.

There are thousands upon thousands of messages and posts of hope, sympathy, and love on Sonny Melton’s Facebook page, where strangers from as far away as Turkey paid their respects.

Ridgeway Funeral Home in Paris will be in charge of funeral arrangements for Sonny Melton. No time has been announced, but we’ll keep you updated on the latest details.